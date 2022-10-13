A man in his 30s is in critical condition following a shooting in Brampton overnight, according to Peel paramedics.

Peel police responded to reports of a shooting in the area of Main Street and Steeles Avenue, at around 1:20 a.m.

A man was located with gunshot wounds and transported to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition, paramedics said.

No suspect information has been released.

This is a developing news story.