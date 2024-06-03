Man critically injured in police-involved shooting in Scarborough
Published Monday, June 3, 2024 3:56PM EDT
Last Updated Monday, June 3, 2024 4:31PM EDT
A man has been taken to the hospital with critical injuries following a police-involved shooting in Scarborough on Monday afternoon, say paramedics.
The incident occurred around 3 p.m. near Ellesmere Road and Warden Avenue.
Paramedics said that they transported an adult male to the hospital in life-threatening condition.
Warden Avenue between Canadian and Ellesmere roads is closed as police investigate.
More to come. This is a developing story.