A man has been taken to the hospital with critical injuries following a police-involved shooting in Scarborough on Monday afternoon, say paramedics.

The incident occurred around 3 p.m. near Ellesmere Road and Warden Avenue.

Paramedics said that they transported an adult male to the hospital in life-threatening condition.

Warden Avenue between Canadian and Ellesmere roads is closed as police investigate.

More to come. This is a developing story.