Man critically injured in Scarborough shooting
A man has critical injuries following a shooting in Scarborough on Dec. 16, 2022.
Published Friday, December 16, 2022 6:25AM EST
Last Updated Friday, December 16, 2022 7:53AM EST
A man is in critical condition following a shooting in Scarborough early Friday morning, Toronto police say.
Emergency crews responded to reports of a shooting at an apartment building in the area of Lawrence Avenue East and Orton Park Road, at around 4:45 a.m.
Paramedics say they found a man with life-threatening injuries.
He was rushed to a trauma centre via an emergency run.
No details about a suspect have been released.
This is a developing news story.