A man is in critical condition after a shooting at a bar in Pickering on Friday night.

Durham Regional Police said they were called to The Harp and Crown Pub on Kingston Road, near Highway 401, for a fight.

A 22-year-old man was shot during the altercation, police said. He was transported to a trauma centre in Toronto.

Meanwhile, officers continue to search for one suspect, described as a Black man in his 20s with a thin build, possibly braided hair and last seen wearing a black sweatsuit with light stripes on the side.

The shooting appears to have been an isolated incident, according to police.

They are asking anyone with information to contact investigators at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 2529 or 2528. Anonymous tips can be sent to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or www.durhamregionalcrimestoppers.ca.