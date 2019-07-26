

Chris Herhalt , CP24.com





One man is dead and four other people are injured after a multiple vehicle crash on Highway 407 westbound in Durham Region, the OPP says.

Emergency crews were called to the westbound lanes of Highway 407 west of Lakeridge Road after 8 p.m. Friday for a report of a collision.

OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt says a vehicle travelling in the eastbound lanes of the highway crossed the centre median and collided with a vehicle in the westbound lanes.

A 25-year—old man in the vehicle that crossed the centre median was pronounced dead at the scene and a number of other people were taken to hospital with varying injuries.

ORNGE air ambulance says it was called to the scene but then later called off.

All lanes of Highway 407 are closed at Lakeridge Road and the ramp from the northbound 412 to the 407 is also closed.