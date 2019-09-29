

Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com





The homicide unit is investigating after a man was fatally stabbed in Etobicoke.

Emergency crews were called around 7:30 p.m. to a plaza in the area of Kipling Avenue and Steeles Avenue West.

When officers arrived, they located a man in the back seat of a parked black vehicle without vital signs.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

No suspect information have been released.

Police were later called in another stabbing in the area of Pharmacy Avenue and Sheppard Avenue East.

Officers located one man with stab wounds.

Toronto paramedics have taken the victim to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No suspect information have been released.