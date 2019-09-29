

Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com





The homicide unit is investigating after a man was fatally stabbed in Etobicoke.

Emergency crews were called around 7:30 p.m. to a plaza in the area of Kipling Avenue and Steeles Avenue West.

When officers arrived, they located a man in the back seat of a parked black vehicle without vital signs.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

No suspect information have been released.