

Chris Fox, CP24.com





A man is dead after an apparent shooting in Oakville late Friday night.

It happened on Rebecca Street between Dorval Drive and Maurice Drive at around 11:15 p.m.

Police say that they were initially called to the area for a possible shooting incident and when officers arrived on scene they found the victim in medical distress outside a residence.

The victim was ultimately pronounced dead on scene.

“Police are treating this as a homicide investigation and are actively investigating,” Insp. Derek Davis told reporters at the scene. “It is very early in the investigative stages.”

Police have not made any arrests or released any information about potential suspects at this point.

Davis said that police are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the shooting to come forward.

He said that he expects police to remain at the scene throughout Saturday and possibly into Sunday.

“We can expect officers to be here at the scene for at least a day or two, if not longer,” he said.