

Chris Fox, CP24.com





A man is dead after an apparent stabbing at a plaza in Etobicoke.

Police say that they were first called to a plaza on Martin Grove Road south of Finch Avenue at around 12:30 p.m. for a reported fight. Police say that they then received another call to the plaza at around 1 p.m. for a second incident which is believed to be related to the initial call.

Paramedics said that a male victim was found at the scene with multiple stab wounds and rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition.

Police, however, later confirmed that the victim had died in hospital.

One person has been taken into custody in connection with the incident, according to police.

Homicide detectives are investigating.