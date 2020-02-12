

Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com





A man has died after being hit by a truck at a Scarborough warehouse on Wednesday evening.

Emergency crews were called to 100 Metropolitan Road, in the area of Warden Avenue and Highway 401, at around 6:30 p.m.

Police said they received reports that a man was struck by a truck and pinned under it.

When officers arrived, they found the man without vital signs. He was later pronounced deadat the scene.

The circumstances of the collision are unknown at this time.

More to come.