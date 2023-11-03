A man in his 70s is dead after police say he was pinned between two vehicles in the parking lot of a shopping plaza in Brampton on Friday afternoon.

It happened in the area of Main Street and Nanwood Drive, near Steeles Avenue West, at around 1:30 p.m.

Speaking to reporters at the scene on Friday afternoon, Const. Richard Chin said early information suggests that the driver of a white Jeep was attempting to park when they for “some unknown reason reversed quite aggressively into a parked car.”

“Unfortunately our victim happened to be walking between this parked car and another parked car and when the Jeep struck that first parked car, it pinned the victim,” Chin said.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene, he added.

Chin said that the investigation is still in the preliminary stages and could not say if any charges are being considered.

“The driver of the Jeep is an adult female and she is cooperating with police,” he said.

The forensic identification unit is on scene and the parking lot is expected to be closed for several hours.

“We are reviewing all of the information from video surveillance, from witnesses,” Chin said.

The Major Collision Bureau is leading the investigation and officers are asking any witnesses to contact police with information.