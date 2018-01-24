

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





One man is dead after being struck by a vehicle in Scarborough’s L’Amoureaux area on Wednesday.

Emergency crews were called to Warden Avenue, in front of a commercial plaza south of Bamburgh Circle just after 12 p.m. for a report of a pedestrian struck.

Const Clint Stibbe said the male victim, who is believed to be 63-years-old, was struck by a southbound vehicle and was later pronounced dead.

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene.

Stibbe said it is unclear if the victim was crossing at a nearby crosswalk when the collision occurred.

Police are currently searching for witnesses or any members of the public who may have dash camera footage.

"I know that we do have at least one witness who has come forward," Stibbe said.

Warden Avenue is closed in both directions to allow for the police investigation and Stibbe said the closure could have a major impact on traffic during the afternoon rush hour.