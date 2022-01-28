An 84-year-old man is dead after being struck by the driver of a vehicle in Etobicoke Friday afternoon.

Emergency crews responded to a collision in the area of Islington Avenue and The Queensway just after 3 p.m.

According to Toronto police Traffic Services, a pedestrian was walking on the north side of The Queensway when he was run over by a car exiting a gas station.

When paramedics arrived, they located a man with life-threatening injuries.

He was rushed to a trauma centre, where he was pronounced dead.

Paramedics said they also transported a second person to the hospital with minor injuries.

The female driver of the vehicle remained at the scene, police said.