Man dead after being struck by vehicle in Etobicoke
Toronto police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in the area of Islington and The Queensway.
Published Friday, January 28, 2022 6:23PM EST
Last Updated Friday, January 28, 2022 6:38PM EST
An 84-year-old man is dead after being struck by the driver of a vehicle in Etobicoke Friday afternoon.
Emergency crews responded to a collision in the area of Islington Avenue and The Queensway just after 3 p.m.
According to Toronto police Traffic Services, a pedestrian was walking on the north side of The Queensway when he was run over by a car exiting a gas station.
When paramedics arrived, they located a man with life-threatening injuries.
He was rushed to a trauma centre, where he was pronounced dead.
Paramedics said they also transported a second person to the hospital with minor injuries.
The female driver of the vehicle remained at the scene, police said.