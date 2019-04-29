

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





A 66-year-old man from York Region has died after being struck by a vehicle on Highway 404.

It happened in the southbound lanes of the highway, near Elgin Mills Road, Ontario Provincial Police said.

OPP said the man was outside of his vehicle on the side of the highway when he was struck. Police could not say why he got out of his vehicle.

The man was rushed to hospital in critical condition after he was struck. However police said a short time later that he died of his injuries.

The southbound lanes of Highway 404 are closed at Stouffville Road for the police investigation.

Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact investigators.