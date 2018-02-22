

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





A man is dead after a two-vehicle crash in the Eglinton Avenue East and Kennedy Road area of Scarborough on Thursday afternoon, Toronto police say.

Emergency crews were called to the area sometime after 5 p.m. for a report of a collision.

Police said a man was pulled from one of the vehicles and pronounced dead at the scene.

The eastbound and westbound lanes of Eglinton Avenue East between Kennedy and Ionview roads were closed to allow for cleanup and an investigation.