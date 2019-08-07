

Chris Fox , CP24.com





A man is dead after a stabbing at a church in the city’s Hillcrest Village neighbourhood on Wednesday afternoon.

It happened at St. Matthews United Church on St. Clair Avenue near Rushton Road at around 3:30 p.m.

Sources tell CP24 that a homeless man and an employee got into some sort of altercation at a drop-in program in the building.

They say that the employee then stabbed the homeless man during that altercation. The victim was initially rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition; however he was pronounced dead upon arrival.

The employee, meanwhile, was taken into custody at the scene.

It is not clear what charges, if any, they will face.

Homicide detectives have been notified but have not yet arrived on scene.

Police continue to investigate.