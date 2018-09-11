

Chris Fox, CP24.com





One man is dead and another is being rushed to hospital via emergency run after a stabbing in Etobicoke late Tuesday afternoon.

It happened near Martin Grove Road and Redgrave Drive at around 4:30 p.m.

Police spokesperson Katrina Arrogante tells CP24 that the two men were engaged in “some type of fight” and both sustained stab wounds during the course of that altercation.

She said that the deceased party was already without vital signs by the time paramedics arrived on scene.

She said that paramedics started life-saving efforts and were planning to transport the man to hospital via emergency run but ultimately pronounced him dead at the scene.

The second male victim, meanwhile, was located in a vehicle on Highway 401 near Islington Avenue after reportedly fleeing the initial scene of the stabbing.

His injuries are considered serious, according to Arrogante.

The eastbound collector lanes of Highway 401 have been closed between Kipling and Islington avenues as police investigate at that second scene.

According to Arrogante, police are not “not looking for any suspects at this time.”

This is the city’s 76th homicide of 2018.