

Chris Fox , CP24.com





A man is dead and homicide detectives have been called in following a daylight stabbing in the city’s Hillcrest Village neighbourhood,

It happened sometime after 3 p.m. in the vicinity of St. Clair Avenue and Rushton Road.

Police say that there were reports of some sort of altercation in the area.

The victim was initially rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition; however he was pronounced dead upon arrival.

One person has since been taken into custody in connection with the incident, police say.

It is not clear what charges, if any, they will face.

Police continue to investigate at the scene.