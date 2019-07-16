

Chris Fox, CP24.com





A 30-year-old man rushed to hospital after being pulled from a backyard pool in Hamilton on Monday night has died, police confirm.

First responders were called to the residence on Proctor Boulevard for a reported drowning sometime before 9 p.m.

Police say that the homeowner and a neighbour pulled the man from the pool and attempted CPR but were unable to revive him.

He was then rushed to hospital without vital signs but he was pronounced dead upon arrival.

It is just the third drowning to occur in the GTA in as many days.

On Sunday, a 33-year-old woman drowned after jumping into the waters of Lake Ontario at a beach in Pickering to help her six-year-old son who had gotten carried away from shore on a floating device.

A 89-year-old man then died on Monday morning after being pulled from a swimming pool at an apartment in Burlington.