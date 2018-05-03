

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





A man is dead after he fell at a jobsite in North York on Thursday afternoon, Toronto police say.

The man was working in the Eddystone Avenue and Oakdale Road area, just east of Highway 400, after 1 p.m.

The man reportedly fell more than six metres off of a ladder.

He was rushed to Sunybrook Hospital for treatment but later succumbed to his injuries.

Police say they have contacted the Ministry of Labour to conduct an investigation.