Man dead after falling at jobsite in North York: police
Police tape is seen in this undated file photo.
Chris Herhalt, CP24.com
Published Thursday, May 3, 2018 4:25PM EDT
A man is dead after he fell at a jobsite in North York on Thursday afternoon, Toronto police say.
The man was working in the Eddystone Avenue and Oakdale Road area, just east of Highway 400, after 1 p.m.
The man reportedly fell more than six metres off of a ladder.
He was rushed to Sunybrook Hospital for treatment but later succumbed to his injuries.
Police say they have contacted the Ministry of Labour to conduct an investigation.