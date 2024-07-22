Man dead after family struck by vehicle while walking in Bowmanville, police say
A Durham Regional Police cruiser is pictured above at the scene of a deadly crash in Bowmanville on July 21, 2024.
Durham Regional Police say one man is dead after a family was struck by a vehicle while walking in Bowmanville on Sunday night.
According to police, the collision occurred on Simpson Avenue at around 8:30 p.m.
Police say a driver struck a vehicle and then struck a family that was walking in the area.
One man was rushed to a trauma centre in critical condition but has since died, police said Monday.
A woman was also injured and was taken to hospital for treatment. Her injuries do not appear to be life-threatening, police confirmed. A child who was with the man and woman was uninjured.
A man from Durham Region has been taken into custody and is facing numerous driving offences, including impaired operation of a vehicle, police said.
Investigators are asking anyone with video footage of the area to contact police.