Durham Regional Police say one man is dead after a family was struck by a vehicle while walking in Bowmanville on Sunday night.

According to police, the collision occurred on Simpson Avenue at around 8:30 p.m.

Police say a driver struck a vehicle and then struck a family that was walking in the area.

One man was rushed to a trauma centre in critical condition but has since died, police said Monday.

A woman was also injured and was taken to hospital for treatment. Her injuries do not appear to be life-threatening, police confirmed. A child who was with the man and woman was uninjured.

A man from Durham Region has been taken into custody and is facing numerous driving offences, including impaired operation of a vehicle, police said.

Investigators are asking anyone with video footage of the area to contact police.