A man has died after a hit-and-run in downtown Toronto Tuesday morning, police say.

Toronto police say they received reports of a pedestrian struck at Wellington and Scott streets, just north of Front Street, in the downtown core at around 6:40 a.m.

A dark SUV was reported to have fled the scene following the collision, police said.

Medics transported one man to hospital in life-threatening condition, they said. Just after 8:30 a.m., police confirmed the victim had died.

Roads in the area are closed for investigation.

This is a developing story…