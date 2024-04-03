One person has died after being struck by a vehicle that left the scene on Highway 412 in Whitby.

Ontario provincial police said officers were called to the southbound lanes of the highway near Taunton Road at around 9:50 p..m. Tuesday night.

A 50-year-old man from Deep River had been struck by a vehicle, and was pronounced him dead at the scene, police said.

“The driver of the vehicle did not stop and may not be aware they hit a person,” OPP said in a release. “Foul play is not suspected.”

Police are asking anyone with information to contact the Whitby detachment at Toronto OPP.