

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





One person has been pronounced dead following a single-vehicle collision on Highway 401 in Milton.

The collision happened in the westbound lanes of the highway, west of Trafalgar Road, shortly before 5 p.m.

According to police, the vehicle rolled over and came to rest in a ditch on the side of the highway. A male was found inside the vehicle without vital signs and was pronounced dead at the scene.

All westbound lanes of Highway 401 have been shut down at Trafalgar Road as police investigate the fatal collision. It is not known how long the closure will last.