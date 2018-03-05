

Codi Wilson and Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





A man believed to be in his 30s has died after being injured in an industrial accident in Etobicoke this morning.

Toronto paramedics said the worker was injured in the area of Martin Grove and Racine roads at around 6 a.m. after he was pinned.

He was rushed to hospital with critical injuries, and was eventually pronounced dead.

A spokesperson for the Ministry of Labour confirmed the incident was fatal. She said in a statement that an inspector attended the scene of the incident and that the ministry is investigating.