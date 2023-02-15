Man dead after industrial accident in Toronto's west end
Published Wednesday, February 15, 2023 12:11PM EST
A man has been pronounced dead after being struck by a truck at a work site in the city’s Humber Summit neighbourhood.
Police say that the incident happened near Millwick and Milvan drives just before 10 a.m.
So far few details have been provided, though police say that the initial call was for an industrial accident.
The Ministry of Labour has been notified.