Toronto’s homicide unit is investigating after a fatal shooting in North York overnight.

Police responded to a shooting in the area of Keele Street and Flamborough Drive on Saturday at around 1:15 a.m.

There were reports of a dispute and multiple gunshots fired, according to police..

Officers located a man with gunshot wounds and he was pronounced deceased at the scene, police said.

Homicide has taken over the investigation.

No suspect information has been released.