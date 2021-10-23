A man is dead following an overnight shooting in Toronto’s Little Jamaica neighbourhood, paramedics say.

On Saturday, police responded to reports of a shooting in the area of Keele Street and Eglinton Avenue West at around 2:30 a.m.

When first responders arrived at the scene, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

The man, who is in his 30s, was pronounced deceased at the scene, paramedics said.

He has not yet been identified.

No suspect information has been released.

This is a developing news story.