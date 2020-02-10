

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





One man is dead and two others have been injured following an industrial accident in Pickering.

It happened at a construction site near Pickering Parkway and Glenanna Road.

According to the Ministry of Labour, initial reports suggest that a temporar6y wall collapsed.

Durham Regional Police said one person was found at the scene without vital signs and was later pronounced dead. Another male was taken to hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

The Ministry of Labour is investigating the fatal incident.

“Our thoughts are with the family and colleagues of the workers at this project,” a spokesperson for the ministry said in an email to CP24. “Ministry inspectors have been assigned and our investigation is ongoing.”

The accident happened at a construction site where a new Amica retirement residence was being built.

In a statement, Amica said they will cooperate with the investigation.

“We are saddened by today's incident on Pickering Parkway, and we would like to express our sincere sympathies to everyone affected,” the company said. “We understand that authorities are now on the scene and have begun their investigation, and we stand ready to offer any assistance we can provide as part of that process.”