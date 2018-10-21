Man dead after pickup truck bursts into flames following crash in Sault Ste. Marie
The Canadian Press
Published Sunday, October 21, 2018 10:56AM EDT
SAULT STE MARIE, Ont. - Police say a man has died after his pickup truck crashed and burst into flames in Sault Ste. Marie, Ont.
Local police say the truck struck a guard rail while driving on a curved road on Sunday at about 12:30 a.m.
Police say the pickup then hit a parked vehicle, then rolled over and struck a detached garage nearby.
They say the truck became engulfed in flames with the driver still inside.
Police say the man was pronounced dead on scene.