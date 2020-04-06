A 26-year-old man has been pronounced dead after being stunned and shot multiple times by police in Brampton.

The fatal shooting took place Monday evening on Sawston Circle, in the area of Edenbrook Hill Drive and Bovaird Drive.

Peel Regional Police said they received a call about a domestic incident at around 5:22 p.m. and arrived at the scene at around 5:31 p.m.

“While in the residence there was an encounter with one of the occupants in the residence,” Constable Bancroft Wright told CP24 at the scene. “During that encounter a service weapon was discharged and as a result of that, a male victim was struck.”

Peel Regional Paramedic Services said they found a male victim with life-threatening injuries. CPR was conducted, but the man was subsequently pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The province’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU) has been called in to probe the incident.

In a statement, the SIU said that preliminary information indicates that two officers discharged conducted energy weapons before one of the officers fired his gun multiple times.

Four investigators and two forensic investigators have been assigned to the case, the SIU said.

The SIU are called in whenever police are involved in a death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault.

Peel police said that the investigation remains active and that there is a heavy police presence at the scene.

People are being advised to avoid the area.

Anyone with information about the case is being urged to contact SIU investigators.