

Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com





A man has died after a police-involved shooting in Mississauga on Saturday evening, Peel police say.

Police were called to a residence in the area of Morning Star and Goreway drives just after 5 p.m. for a person in crisis.

A man barricaded himself inside the home, and officers tried to get him safely, police said.

During an interaction between the man and officers, police said shots were fired.

The man was pronounced dead.

Police said the Special Investigations Unit (SIU) has been notified.

The SIU is an arm's length agency called to investigate any incident involving police and a member of the public that results in death, serious injury, or an allegation of sexual assault.

The Tactical and K9 units are on the scene.

The westbound Morning Star is closed between Goreway Drive and Catalpa Road.

More to come.