A man has died after being shot by a Toronto police officer outside a hotel in North, the province’s police watchdog says.

Officers responded to a Best Western Hotel at 50 Norfinch Drive, in the area of Jane Street and Oakdale Road, at around 12:15 p.m. after receiving a report about a man with weapons inside a parked vehicle.

Police located the vehicle and as one of the officers exited his vehicle, the man also exited his vehicle, the SIU said in a release.

“There was an interaction and the officer discharged his firearm multiple times, resulting in the man being struck,” the SIU said in their release.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Four investigators and three forensic investigators have been assigned to the case. One subject officer and three witness officers have been designated by the SIU.

An autopsy is set to be conducted Friday morning.

The SIU is a provincial agency called in to investigate any interaction between police and a member of the public that results in death, serious injury or an allegation of sexual assault.

Anyone with information about the incident is being asked to contact investigators.