

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





Toronto police say they are investigating a homicide after a man was fatally shot at an apartment building in the Downsview area.

Multiple shots rang out at the low-rise building on Dorado Court, in the area of Keele Street and Sheppard Avenue, at around 11:20 p.m. Monday night.

“I was awoken to a heavy bang – about four or five bangs in a row. It sounded like heavy metal plates banging down,” one resident told CP24 at the scene.

Toronto police said a man was then found with gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The homicide unit has taken over the case.

“At this time I have no suspect information. We’re still very early in the investigation at this point,” Insp. Darren Aldritt told CP24 at the scene.

Members of the forensics unit were still at the scene Tuesday morning, combing for evidence.

Aldritt said police are looking for witnesses.

“We are asking for the public’s assistance, definitely, to come forward and give us a hand and call the homicide squad,” Aldritt said.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact investigators.