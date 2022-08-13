Man dead after shooting at Vaughan plaza parking lot
A York Regional Police badge is seen in this undated file image.
Published Saturday, August 13, 2022 11:01PM EDT
A man is dead after a shooting in Vaughan on Saturday night.
York Regional Police say they were called to a plaza parking lot in the area of Highway 27 and Langstaff Road shortly after 8 p.m.
Officers arrived to locate a man suffering from gunshot wounds.
Police say the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
The homicide unit has taken over the investigation.
No suspect information has been released.