

Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com





Peel police are investigating after one person was shot and killed in Brampton.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Metzak Drive and Rosepac Avenue, near Bovaird Avenue East and Conestoga Drive, at around 6:20 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

Peel police said a man was shot and was pronounced dead on the scene. Police initially reported there were two victims.

The homicide unit has been notified.

Police said they are looking for multiple suspects seen in a white-coloured vehicle.

Metzak Drive and Rosepac Avenue is closed for investigation.

More to come.