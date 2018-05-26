

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





A young man is dead after he was shot multiple times in western Brampton on Saturday night.

Peel paramedics say they were called to Brisdale Drive, in the area of Chingacousy Road and Bovaird Drive West at 10:12 p.m. for a report of a shooting.

Three ambulances arrived to find a male suffering from gunshot wounds.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. Paramedics described him as a young man.

No suspect information was immediately available.

Police were seen blocking off a number of streets in the area of Brisdale and Grovewood drives to vehicle traffic.