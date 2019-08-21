

Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com





A man is dead after a shooting in North York on Wednesday night, police say.

Emergency crews were called in the area of Sidney Belsey Crescent and Weston Road, west of Jane Street, for reports of a shooting.

Police said a vehicle reportedly crashed into a building after the driver was shot by another vehicle.

The driver suffered serious, possibly life-threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

No suspect information have been released.

Weston Road will be closed in both directions for investigation.