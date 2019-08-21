Man dead after shooting in North York
Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com
Published Wednesday, August 21, 2019 9:28PM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, August 21, 2019 10:36PM EDT
A man is dead after a shooting in North York on Wednesday night, police say.
Emergency crews were called in the area of Sidney Belsey Crescent and Weston Road, west of Jane Street, for reports of a shooting.
Police said a vehicle reportedly crashed into a building after the driver was shot by another vehicle.
The driver suffered serious, possibly life-threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.
No suspect information have been released.
Weston Road will be closed in both directions for investigation.