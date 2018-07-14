

Chris Fox, CP24.com





A man is dead after a 'targeted' shooting in Oakville late Friday night, police say.

It happened on Rebecca Street between Dorval and Maurice drives at around 11:15 p.m.

Police say that they were initially called to the area for a possible shooting incident and when officers arrived on scene they found the victim with gunshot wounds outside a residence.

The victim was ultimately pronounced dead on scene. Police say that they are looking for two suspects in connection with the shooting, though no descriptions have been released at this time.

“Police are treating this as a homicide investigation and are actively investigating,” Insp. Derek Davis told reporters at the scene early Saturday morning. “It is very early in the investigative stages.”

Neighbours express shock

The homicide occurred on a largely residential that is lined with homes and a handful of low-rise condominium buildings.

One resident, who has lived in the neighbourhood for 30 years, told CP24 on Saturday morning that she drives by the residence where the victim was located every day and has never seen anything out of the ordinary.

She said that coming upon the police tape early this morning was a complete shock.

“We have never heard anything or seen anything like this here before,” Rosa Dequadros said. “It has always been a safe place, so hearing of this first thing in the morning is a shock.”

Davis said that police are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the shooting to come forward. He said that he expects police to remain at the scene throughout Saturday and possibly into Sunday.

“We can expect officers to be here at the scene for at least a day or two, if not longer,” he said.

Rebecca Street is currently closed between Dorval and Maurice drives due to the investigation.