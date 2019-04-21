

Chris Fox, CP24.com





A man is dead after a reported shooting in the city’s Oakwood Village neighbourhood overnight.

Police say that they received multiple calls to the Vaughan Road and Glenora Avenue area at around 2:50 a.m. for a man that had been shot.

They say that the victim was located without vital signs. Paramedics rushed him to hospital via emergency run but he was later pronounced dead.

No information has been released about potential suspects at this point.