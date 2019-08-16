

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





A man is dead after he was shot in the city’s Roncesvalles neighbourhood on Friday afternoon, Toronto police say.

Emergency crews were called to Roncesvalles Avenue, north of Grenadier Road, sometime before 4:20 p.m. for multiple reports of two gunshots heard in the area.

They arrived to find a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound to the abdomen.

A white SUV was reportedly seen speeding away from the scene.

A witness who identified himself as Junior Dani said a person pulled up in a white SUV, shot at a man four times, tossed the gun out of the car and sped off.

As firefighters and police arrived, passersby covered the discarded gun with a bucket, Junior said.

Emergency crews appeared to focus their attention around a restaurant called Domani on Roncesvalles Avenue.

Police say Roncesvalles Avenue is closed between Grenadier Road and Constance Street to allow for an investigation.