

Katherine DeClerq, CP24.com





A man has been pronounced dead after a shooting in Scarborough, Toronto police say.

Officers responded to reports of gunshots fired at 6:45 p.m. on Friday in the area of Bellamy Road and Porchester Drive, near Eglinton Avenue East. They say six shots were reported.

A male victim was found lying on the ground without vital signs.

Paramedics transported the victim to the hospital via emergency run, but he later succumbed to his injuries.

Police have not yet released information on a suspect.

More to come.