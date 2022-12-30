A man is dead after a shooting in an underground parking garage in Scarborough Friday afternoon.

Toronto police said officers were called to a building near Sheppard Avenue East and Birchmount Road just before 5:30 p.m. after a person found a man shot in the parking garage.

When they arrived, police located the man, believed to be in his 30s or early 40s, suffering from a gunshot wound.

Despite life-saving efforts, he was pronounced dead at the scene. The homicide unit has taken over the investigation.

Police said they do not have suspect information at this time.