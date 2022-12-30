Man dead after shooting in Scarborough underground parking garage
Published Friday, December 30, 2022 6:04PM EST
Last Updated Friday, December 30, 2022 8:03PM EST
A man is dead after a shooting in an underground parking garage in Scarborough Friday afternoon.
Toronto police said officers were called to a building near Sheppard Avenue East and Birchmount Road just before 5:30 p.m. after a person found a man shot in the parking garage.
When they arrived, police located the man, believed to be in his 30s or early 40s, suffering from a gunshot wound.
Despite life-saving efforts, he was pronounced dead at the scene. The homicide unit has taken over the investigation.
Police said they do not have suspect information at this time.