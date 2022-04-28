A man is dead after a shooting in the city’s Swansea neighbourhood Thursday evening.

Toronto police said they received reports about the sound of gunshots in the area of The Queensway and Windermere Avenue just before 10 p.m.

When officers arrived, they located a man in his 30s inside a car without vital signs. They then began life-saving measures, performing CPR on the victim.

He was rushed to a trauma centre in critical condition but was later pronounced dead.

The homicide unit has been called to investigate.

Police said they found evidence of gunfire at the scene.

A vehicle was seen fleeing the area, police said, but no suspect information was immediately available.