Man dead after shooting in West Hill: paramedics
Codi Wilson, CP24.com
Published Sunday, November 18, 2018 1:43PM EST
Last Updated Sunday, November 18, 2018 2:58PM EST
A man has died following a shooting in Scarborough's West Hill neighbourhood on Sunday.
Police were called to a building in the area of Kingston Road and Lawrence Avenue following reports of gunshots early Sunday afternoon.
When officers arrived on scene, shell casing were found in the building and a man was also found without vital signs.
Paramedics say the victim sustained life-threatening gunshot wounds and was later pronounced dead.
The age of the victim has not been released.
Police have not provided any information on possible suspects.