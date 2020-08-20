Man dead after shooting in Willowdale
Toronto police cruiser is seen in this undated photo.
CP24.com
Published Thursday, August 20, 2020 8:28PM EDT
A man is dead after a shooting in Willowdale Thursday night.
It happened on Harrison Garden Boulevard and Avondale Avenue, in the area of Yonge Street and Highway 401, around 7:30 p.m.
Toronto police say a male victim was located suffering from a gunshot injury and was later pronounced dead on the scene.
Police have not released any suspect information.
More to come…