Police in Durham Region say that one person is dead after a shooting in Pickering overnight.

In a tweet published Tuesday morning, police said it happened on Dragonfly Avenue, near Sideline 26 and Taunton Road.

A police forensics van and multiple patrol officers closed off access to a townhouse on Dragonfly Avenue early on Tuesday morning.

One adult male has been confirmed dead following the incident.

All parties in the residence have been accounted for and there are no outstanding suspects, police said.

A media officer is set to appear at the scene to provide an update shortly.