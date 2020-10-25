Man dead after shooting near Victoria Park and Danforth
Toronto police are investigating a shooting near Victoria Park and Danforth.
Published Sunday, October 25, 2020 5:54PM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, October 25, 2020 7:05PM EDT
Police have arrested three suspects after a shooting in the city’s east end Sunday afternoon left a man dead.
Toronto police said they received several calls for shots fired in the area of Danforth and Victoria Park Avenues just after 5:30 p.m.
When officers arrived, they located an adult male suffering from a gunshot wound.
He was rushed to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, Toronto paramedics said.
The victim was later pronounced dead in hospital.
Officers found multiple shell casings on the scene as well as a knife.
Police said three suspects fled the scene, but they later located and were taken into custody.
Anyone with information is being asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.