Man dead after stabbing downtown
Police tape is shown at the scene of a fatal stabbing investigation near Yonge and Charles streets.
Chris Fox, CP24.com
Published Saturday, June 8, 2019 7:11AM EDT
Last Updated Saturday, June 8, 2019 7:18AM EDT
A man is dead after a stabbing in the city’s downtown core overnight.
It happened at around 12:15 a.m. in the area of Charles and Yonge streets, which is immediately south of Bloor Street.
The victim was initially rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition but he succumbed to his injuries sometime overnight.
Police have not released any information about possible suspects at this point.