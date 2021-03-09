Toronto homicide detectives are investigating after a fatal stabbing in North York Tuesday morning.

Shortly before 11:30 a.m., police responded to reports of a stabbing at a residence in the area of Jane Street and Trethewey Drive on Hearst Circle.

Police said a male victim was reportedly stabbed on the driveway and then the suspect stabbed himself.

One man was pronounced dead on scene, police said.

"When they arrived on scene they located a male suffering from serious stab wounds. They initiated first aid but unfortunately his injuries were too severe and he was pronounced deceased on the scene," Insp. Ishmail Musah told reporters at the scene.

The suspect was arrested and taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police said.

Musah said the victim is aboout 70 years old and the suspect is in his mid-30s.

The identity of the deceased has not yet been released.

The homicide unit is on scene investigating.

Anyone with video of the area at the time of the incident is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.